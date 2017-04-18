Hundreds Of Dead Fish Found Floating In McKinley Park Lagoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds, and probably thousands, of dead fish have been floating at the top of the lagoon in McKinley Park at 37th and Damen.

“Around the entire lagoon you can see there are dead fish and a lot of living fish that are up at the surface trying to breathe,” said Samantha Hertel, vice president of the McKinley Park Advisory Council, who just finished her master’s in aquatic ecology.

The lagoon was mostly drained last fall – after a severed human head was found there.

“They left plenty of water for the fish, but the algae population, the phytoplankton that produces oxygen – that went right down the drain with the water,” Hertel said.

And she saif the fish were all right during the winter, partially because their metabolic rate is lower.

But not now…

The fish getting hit the hardest are the bluegills, Hertel said, and the larger catfish.

“It’s unfortunate to see, but long term, they will be fine. They do restock the fish. So the population will be fine.”

But for now, a lot of fish are floating and crayfish are trying to crawl out for air.

Chicago Park District released a statement on the issue: