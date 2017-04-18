Historic Route 66 Sign Taken Down, Being Refurbished

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you ever plan to motor West to Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket in Willowbrook, the absence of the iconic neon sign that has been a beacon along Route 66 for 71 years might make you feel a little nostalgic.
“It’s not just a sign, it’s truly a piece of art,” said Patrick Rhea, owner of the restaurant.
The nostalgia along the highway is pure magic, according to Rhea, who’s restaurant welcomes visitors from all over the world.
Rhea said he asked one customer from Japan about the draw: “Why with 5,000 years of culture and history are the Japanese so interested in Route 66? And he said that’s exactly why. Because in 5,000 years, we are where you are in 200 years.”
The sign is being refurbished due, in part, to a grant from the National Parks Service. It is expected to take about one month.