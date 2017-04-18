Report Shows How Many Chicago Police Officers Patrol Each District

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans can now get information on how well their neighborhoods are protected by police.
A quarterly report issued by Inspector General Joseph Ferguson has posted the information online for the first time. The Chicago Police Department typically has not said how officers are deployed, though officials recently indicated more officers are being deployed in high-crime areas.
Ferguson’s report gives a breakdown of the number of officers assigned to districts and the department’s specialized units.
South Side and West Side areas where crime his higher have more officers, while fewer officers are deployed in areas with fewer problems.
As of Feb. 21, a total of 12,051 sworn officers were serving on the department, with 60 percent assigned to districts, and 40 percent assigned to specialized units.