Jury Awards $350,000 In Teen’s Fatal Shooting By Chicago Cop

April 18, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Christian Green, Robert Gonzales

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors have awarded $350,000 in damages in a lawsuit brought by the mother of a black teen fatally shot by Chicago police.

The jury found the July 2013 shooting of 17-year-old Christian Green unjustified. They awarded the damages Tuesday.

Attorney Victor Henderson representing the teen’s mother told jurors Green already tried to ditch a weapon and was shot in the back while running away.

Prosecutors said Officer Robert Gonzalez was justified shooting Green because the teen was pointing a handgun at him.

A bullet struck Green in the left side of his back, piercing his lung and heart. Court records show Green’s gun was found in a vacant lot about 75 feet from his body.

Henderson says the money won’t bring Green back, but is symbol that he mattered.

(© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

 

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia