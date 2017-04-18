Ordinace Aims To Protect Female Hotel Employees From Sexual Harassment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Michelle Harris is sponsoring an ordinance that would require hotels to have anti-sexual harassment and assault policies and give female housekeepers working solo a panic button that summons help.
A woman named Estella, a housekeeper in a downtown hotel, said she has had male guests sexually expose themselves to her twice in the last three months.
She said she was afraid but decided to report the incidents.
“I decide to speak up because I know this happens to other women that I work with.”
Karen Kent, President of UNITE HERE Local 1, which represents hotel workers, said many are afraid to report assaults.
“I don’t think that it’s just Estella or the women that work in the hotels – it’s for all women.”
A report says half of hotel workers say they have been harassed.