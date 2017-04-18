Search Intensifies For Schaumburg Killer

(CBS) — Schaumburg police now think they know how a killer got into a woman’s apartment before strangling her.

After checking sewers, climbing on rooftops and collecting evidence at the crime scene, detectives determined the killer got in through an unlocked window, police in the northwest suburb said Tuesday.

Police also say the murder victim, 33-year-old Tiffany Thrasher, may have been sexually assaulted.

“It’s really scary,” says Jenny Massie, who lives just doors away.

Schaumburg police have issued a community alert for the area and increased patrols.

The advice that residents are heeding is to take extra precautions.

Thrasher’s family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for her funeral expenses.

Police found Thrasher dead in her apartment Sunday morning during a well-being check. The bank employee had failed to show up for church services Sunday, and members of her congregation became worried. She was last seen by friends Saturday night in Naperville.