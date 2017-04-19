3 Dead, 12 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and at least 12 others were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

Most recently, a woman was shot to death about 11:35 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found the 22-year-old lying on the sidewalk in the 10700 block of South Indiana, Chicago Police said. She had been shot in the abdomen and left ankle and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounce dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

A 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were shot to death at 8:17 a.m. in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. They were sitting in a dark vehicle in the 5100 block of South Halsted when a white vehicle pulled up and two people got out and fired shots. The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Their names have not been released, pending notification of their families.

Tuesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 11:20 p.m., when a 20-year-old man was shot in the back while standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Laramie in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 10 p.m., a 19-year-old man was walking north in the 6100 block of South Hamlin in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side when two males walked up to him and “uttered gang phrases,” police said. One of the males pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the 19-year-old once in his left leg. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center.

A 21-year-old man was shot about 9:30 p.m. in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

About that same time, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was standing near a parked vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Komensky when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. A witness told investigators the shots were fired by someone inside a passing maroon vehicle. The man was shot in the right arm and was taken in good condition to a Mount Sinai Hospital.

Two men were wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood drive-by shooting about 7:30 p.m. on the West Side. The men — ages 30 and 36 — were shot when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire in the 2900 block of West Augusta, police said. The older man was shot in his right forearm and the younger man was struck in his right calf and left ankle. Both men showed up at Norwegian American Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About 4:55 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was sitting in a white car that was parked in the 3700 block of South Archer when someone approached and shot him in his chest, police said. The shooter got into the vehicle and drove away. The man’s condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A woman and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in a 4:15 p.m. shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, when a group of people opened fire in the 6000 block of South Halsted, police said. The teenager was shot in the abdomen and the 23-year-old woman was shot in the hand. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the girl was in critical condition. The woman’s condition was stabilized.

At 11:12 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the left buttock in the 3400 block of South State Street in the South Side Douglas neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 10:53 a.m., someone fired shots from a red SUV, striking an 18-year-old man in the back in the 200 block of North Karlov in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man’s condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened at 12:36 a.m., when a 25-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 300 block of South Maplewood on the West Side when a male fired shots from an alley, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

On Monday, 11 people were shot in Chicago, two fatally. More than 925 people have been shot in the city so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

