Chicago Animal Care & Control Hosts “Wellness Wednesdays” With Discounted Vaccines

CHICAGO (CBS) – Pet owners and their furry friends were lined up Wednesday morning at the city’s animal shelter, taking advantage of a program offering discounted veterinary services.
Chicago Animal Care & Control hosts every third Wednesday low cost pet vaccines and microchips for city of Chicago residents.
The program is called “Wellness Wednesdays.” WBBM’s Mike Krauser attended the April event, located in the 2700 block of South Western Avenue, where dog owners lined up for discounted vaccinations and microchips.
“We want all our pets in Chicago to be microchipped,” said Susan Russell, Executive Director. “We want all pets to go home if they are lost.”
Russell said they have 214 dogs and about 50 cats that may not be at the shelter if they were tagged or microchipped.
The program discounts apply for the first 100 pets. The shelter begins distributing numbers in line at 8:30 am, and doors open at 9 a.m. Vaccines are available for as low as $7 and microchips are available for $15.
The next low-cost vaccine clinic will be held on Wednesday, May 17.
The shelter states their preferred method of payment is debit/credit card or personal check. If paying with cash, pet owners must have exact change.