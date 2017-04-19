Braun Strowman’s Massive Suplex Of “The Big Show” Breaks The Ring

Bryan Altman

‘Big tree fall hard’ is what they say. That’s why as WWE wrestlers “The Big Show” and Braun Strowman made their way up to the top of the turnbuckle, fans held their breath with anticipation at what was to come.

The two men, who weigh in at a combined 768 pounds and stand at 7-foot and 6 foot 8 inches, respectively, made the earth shake, but also, made the ring break.

Strowman suplexed Big Show off of the top rope and onto the canvas below, causing the ring beneath the two heavyweights to buckle under the weight, tossing the official on the other end of the ring out of it and onto the floor below in the process.

While it was an incredible moment, it wasn’t the first time the ring had collapsed, and it certainly wasn’t the first time it happened and Big Show was involved.

In 2003 during a bout between Big Show and Brock Lesnar, the ring also collapsed on a similar suplex from Lesnar that left both men down and out for some time.

In 2011, The Big Show and Mark Henry reenacted the stunt once again at the Vengeance pay-per-view event.

Even though this wasn’t the first time, the stunt was still thoroughly appreciated by fans and pundits alike.

Former WWE great and host of “The Taz Show,” was actually in attendance as a ringside commentator for the original “ring-breaker” between Lesnar and The Big Show, but still appreciated the move reappearing on Monday Night Raw.

“It’s great,” Taz said on his show Tuesday morning. And I think it’s smart that WWE redid this spot.”