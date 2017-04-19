Levine: Cubs Home Runs Slower In Coming This Season

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Having lost five of the first eight games at home was unexpected to the Wrigley Field faithful over the inaugural homestand of the season for their World Champion Cubs.

One apparent thing missing early on had been a lack of slugging. With Addison Russell’s walk-off, three-run homer on Wednesday, 2017 looked more like last season’s magical run.

The long ball has been a key element to Cubs victories since the beginning of 2015. So far this season, the mighty Chicago offense had been out-homered 18-12 before Russell’s blast in the ninth inning.

Certainly, this is not a major concern with the likes of Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant the centerpiece of a powerfully built group of hitters. Still, the “small ball” element to winning takes more people pulling on the rope.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play,” shortstop Russell said after he took a Naftali Feliz ball out of the park on a 2-0 fastball. “He threw me two sliders away to start me out. I was looking for something a little more inside. He gave in and threw a fastball.”

The elements dictate a good deal of home-run activity at the Friendly confines in the first two months of the season. During the nine-game homestand, you had wind variances blowing in at 25 mph to gusting out at the same wind-current level. Some of the home run production is dependent on this subjective fact.

“It was really one of those ugly wins,” Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. “You will take that any day of the week. It is the fact we are resilient. That is a fact — it’s in the ring. We are a home run-hitting team. You can’t always. The Brewers were puncturing hurricane winds. Give them credit. So, to win two out of three is pretty good.”

When you have your top home-run threats (Rizzo, Bryant and Schwarber) with a combination of only six long balls collectively, you are bound to be in tighter games. The outcome of these contests depends more on pitching, defense, and small-ball capability. The Cubs ground out some long at-bats and got a gift run when Russell hit over first base to score the third run in the eighth inning.

“Sometimes you just need an at bat like that to get going,” Russell said of his eighth-inning single. “It did just that, and we came away with a win.”

The 2017 Cubs can beat you in many ways. Not having the home run element as a tool can be impactful to that offensive thrust. Chicago was 13th in home runs and 11th in slugging percentage going into the last game of the team’s homestand.

That will all change as the weather starts to warm up. For now, the Cubs will have to grind out wins.

“That is part of the game,” said Albert Almora Jr., who hit his first home run of the season in the second inning. “We really had to battle. One swing of the bat is all that it took.”

The Russell walk-off home run was the team’s first since Sept. 16, 2016. That was also versus Milwaukee. Miguel Montero turned the trick that day.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.