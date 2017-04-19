Man Held Without Bond For Murder At Englewood Red Line Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old man has been charged with Monday’s fatal shooting of Javontay Tolliver outside the Red Line CTA stop at West 55th and South Wentworth.

Frederick Stewart on Wednesday was ordered held without bond for first-degree murder.

Moments after the shooting, Stewart was arrested by Chicago Police officers after a brief chase, a few blocks from the Red Line stop.

Surveillance footage showed Stewart and Tolliver arguing near the turnstiles at the CTA stop, and Stewart grabbing Tolliver, Cook County prosecutors said.

Hearing the argument, a CTA employee told the men to leave the station.

The pair returned to the threshold of the station a few minutes later, when Tolliver bolted away from Stewart, prosecutors said.

A CTA employee then heard a gunshot and ducked beneath her kiosk.

Video shows Stewart chasing Tolliver into the street, while pointing a gun at the fleeing man, prosecutors said.

Tolliver fell to the ground, and Stewart allegedly shot him as he tried to get up.

A passerby called 911 and stayed with Tolliver until police arrived.

Tolliver, 34, was shot three times— in the chest, back and head— and died of his injuries at Stroger Hospital.

Police re-traced Stewart’s path from the foot chase and located a revolver with a nine-shot capacity, holding six spent casings, one live bullet and two empty slots, prosecutors said.

Stewart’s hands showed traces of gunshot residue in preliminary testing, prosecutors said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)