Personal PAC Makes Announcement On Gov. Rauner’s Position On Abortion Rights

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois abortion rights political action committee has accused Governor Rauner of lying about his position on abortion – calling him “Donald Trump on steroids.”

At issue is the future of Roe versus Wade – and what the now-right-leaning Supreme Court might do – and how that would affect Illinois.

As it stands now, if Roe V. Wade is overturned, Illinois law could automatically go back to banning abortion.

The Illinois abortion rights group Personal PAC said when Governor Rauner was a candidate for governor in 2014, he told the organization on its questionnaire that he would sign a bill that would repeal that – so abortion would still be legal here.

But Rauner has now said he would veto that bill.

Personal PAC’s President Terry Cosgrove said Rauner has misled people. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

“I’m getting really tired of this string of misrepresentations and lies that are coming out of the Rauner administration. And I have to conclude that Governor Rauner is Donald Trump on steroids, if this continues.”

Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle also spoke.

“This is an issue of women’s rights, human rights, family rights.”

The group Illinois Right to Life had its representatives standing right outside the Personal PAC news conference – saying Rauner is right.

WBBM asked Governor Rauner’s office for a response, and we received his statement from last week: “Governor Rauner is committed to protecting women’s reproductive rights under current Illinois law. However, recognizing the sharp divisions of opinion of taxpayer funding of abortion, he does not support HB40.​”