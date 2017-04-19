Schaumburg Police Have Strangling Suspect In Custody

(CBS) — A suspect is in custody in connection with last weekend’s strangling of a Schaumburg woman, police said.
Schaumburg police say they will hold a news conference on Thursday morning to announce specifics.
Tiffany Thrasher, 33, was found dead in her apartment Sunday morning when officers made a well-being check at the request of her friends. The bank employee had failed to show up for church on Easter.
“The Schaumburg Police Department worked persistently to ensure the safety of its residents to solve this horrific crime. The detectives are still working with the Cook County States Attorney Office on this case,” police said in an advisory sent Wednesday evening.