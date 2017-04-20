$5,000 Reward Offered To Find Killer Of 3 Men In Auburn Gresham

(CBS) – Three Chicago mothers on a mission to find whoever killed their three sons.
The trio of men were found shot to death in a car last month in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, near 87th and Throop.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports the families are hopeful a new reward will lead to an arrest.
Families on Thursday distributed flyers seeking information and offering a $5,000 reward.
Ryan Hamilton, Vogels Anderson Jr. and Devontae Watson were found dead inside a parked car last month. All three were fatally shot. The mothers say they have no ties to Auburn Gresham.
The reward was offered by Father Michael Pfleger and St. Sabina Parish.