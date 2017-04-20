A New Tower Has Been Added To Chicago’s Riverfront

April 20, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: 150 North Riverside, Chicago River, Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago Skyline, tower

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new addition has arrived to Chicago’s skyline and riverfront.

2 150 north riverside overall A New Tower Has Been Added To Chicagos Riverfront

The 150 North Riverside office tower (Credit: City of Chicago)

Mayor Emanuel opened Thursday a new office tower in the West Loop, where the north, south and main branches of the Chicago River meet.

The 150 North Riverside office tower stands 54 stories high and features a very narrow base structure, like an inverted triangle, to fit between the seven active Amtrak rail lines and the river that runs through the area. With its slim shape, majority of the two-acre site will be developed into a landscaped public park, a riverside amphitheater and riverwalk.

The architecture firm, Goettsch Partners, designed the tower. It has 1.25 million rentable square feet and offers restaurants and other amenities with views of the Chicago River.

7 150 north riverside plaza aerial rendering A New Tower Has Been Added To Chicagos Riverfront

The 150 North Riverside office tower with park space and riverwalk (Credit: City of Chicago)

The City of Chicago also announced Thursday the grand opening event to kick off the summer season on the Riverwalk, scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

The free event will offer activities fit for the whole family with art, music and entertainment including walking tours, puppet parades, fishing and riverboat tours.

4 150 north riverside river view with bridge A New Tower Has Been Added To Chicagos Riverfront

The 150 North Riverside office tower where the north, south and main branches of the Chicago River meet. (Credit: City of Chicago)

The newly completed Riverwalk, with a 1.25-mile promenade, hopes to “make Chicago an even more desirable summer destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Mayor Emanuel declared 2017 the “Year of Public Art” and the Riverwalk is expected to see art installations, along with music and entertainment throughout the summer.

For a complete schedule for the summer celebration as well as programming at the Riverwalk throughout the summer, please visit chicagoriverwalk.us.

