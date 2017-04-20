A New Tower Has Been Added To Chicago’s Riverfront

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new addition has arrived to Chicago’s skyline and riverfront.
Mayor Emanuel opened Thursday a new office tower in the West Loop, where the north, south and main branches of the Chicago River meet.
The 150 North Riverside office tower stands 54 stories high and features a very narrow base structure, like an inverted triangle, to fit between the seven active Amtrak rail lines and the river that runs through the area. With its slim shape, majority of the two-acre site will be developed into a landscaped public park, a riverside amphitheater and riverwalk.
The architecture firm, Goettsch Partners, designed the tower. It has 1.25 million rentable square feet and offers restaurants and other amenities with views of the Chicago River.
The City of Chicago also announced Thursday the grand opening event to kick off the summer season on the Riverwalk, scheduled for Saturday, May 20.
The free event will offer activities fit for the whole family with art, music and entertainment including walking tours, puppet parades, fishing and riverboat tours.
The newly completed Riverwalk, with a 1.25-mile promenade, hopes to “make Chicago an even more desirable summer destination for residents and visitors alike.”
Mayor Emanuel declared 2017 the “Year of Public Art” and the Riverwalk is expected to see art installations, along with music and entertainment throughout the summer.
For a complete schedule for the summer celebration as well as programming at the Riverwalk throughout the summer, please visit chicagoriverwalk.us.