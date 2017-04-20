Cubs’ Theo Epstein Named To Time’s List Of 100 Most Influential People

(CBS) Less than a month after being named the world’s “greatest leader” by Fortune, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein has received another similar honor.

TIME Magazine has named Epstein to its list of the 100 Most Influential People, joining a list that includes world leaders, singers, actors and athletes, among others.

Epstein, 43, was the architect behind the Cubs’ first World Series championship in 108 years. He has won three championships, including two with the Red Sox after ending their 86-year drought.

Actor and Cubs fan John Cusack wrote on behalf of Epstein’s candidacy for the list.

“Theo Epstein has this weird hue around him. His vision helped end historic World Series droughts in both Chicago and Boston. But his power lies in a paradox, in the knowledge that the only way to keep power is to give it away. He knows Wrigley Field is a multigenerational secular church. Our families have been there a long, long time. We are all just renting—nobody owns this.