Teenager Wounded In East Garfield Park Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood drive-by shooting late Wednesday on the West Side.
About 11:55 p.m., the teenager was walking in the 200 block of North Sacramento when a vehicle passed and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
He suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and abdomen and later showed up at Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Hew as transferred to Stroger Hospital.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)