Man Shot In Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was shot early Thursday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
About 12:10 a.m., two males walked up behind him, one of whom pulled out a gun and opened fire, while he was walking north in the 1800 block of North Keeler, according to Chicago Police.
The man was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)