Person Struck By Metra BNSF Train In La Grange

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Thursday morning on the BNSF line in west suburban La Grange.
Inbound train No. 1208, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:38 a.m., struck a pedestrian about 6:15 a.m. between Gilbert and Brainard avenues in La Grange, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.
As of 7:25 a.m., all train movement on the BNSF line was halted just east of the Western Springs station at 914 Burlington Ave., the transit agency reported. Extensive delays were anticipated.
Inbound train No. 1234, scheduled to depart Fairview Avenue at 7:13 a.m. and arrive in Chicago at 7:56 a.m., was originating from Stone Avenue, according to Metra. That train was scheduled to make all station stops between Stone Avenue and the Halsted Street station.
Several trains on the line were operating with delays of up to 68 minutes, according to Metra.
Miller could not provide information on the pedestrian. Neither La Grange police nor the La Grange Fire Department could be immediately reached for details.
