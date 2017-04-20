Woman Shot During Robbery Near O’Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was seriously wounded early Thursday, when two robbers shot her while trying to steal her purse in the O’Hare neighborhood.
Police said the 55-year-old woman was walking home shortly after midnight, when two men approached her in the 5400 block of North Chester Avenue, and demanded her purse.
The woman began struggling with the robbers, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot her in the suspect, according to police. The two men then took her belongings, ran into a waiting vehicle, and fled the scene.
The woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was in serious but stable condition, police said.
Police have not provided a detailed description of the suspects, and believe a third suspect was involved as the getaway driver. Investigators were trying to get more information about the make and model of the getaway vehicle.
No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.