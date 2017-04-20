Suspect In Custody In Strangling Of Schaumburg Woman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been taken into custody in the strangulation of a Schaumburg woman who was found dead in her apartment on Sunday.
Schaumburg police said Wednesday night a suspect was in custody in connection with the death of Tiffany Thrasher, and more information would be released at a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“The Schaumburg Police Department worked persistently to ensure the safety of its residents to solve this horrific crime. The detectives are still working with the Cook County States Attorney Office on this case,” police said in an advisory sent Wednesday evening.
Thrasher’s body was found in her apartment at 2605 Clipper Drive Sunday morning, when officers responded to a request for a well-being check from her friends. She had failed to show up for Easter church services on Sunday, and members of the congregation had become worried.
Her apartment was in disarray, and investigators believe her killer might have entered the home through an unlocked window. Police believe Thrasher was sexually assaulted before she was strangled.
She was killed sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Thrasher had gone out to dinner with friends Saturday night, and texted one of them around 8 p.m. He responded about 20 minutes later, but didn’t hear from her again.
Neighbors expressed relief that a suspect has been arrested in the case, but they said the brutal crime has shattered a sense of security in the neighborhood.