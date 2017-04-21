Bulls’ Rajon Rondo Has Thumb Fracture, Is Out Indefinitely

By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo is out indefinitely with a right thumb fracture, the team announced Friday morning ahead of Game 3 in the evening against the Celtics.

Rondo suffered the injury in Chicago’s win at Boston in Game 2 on Tuesday, with subsequent X-rays and an exam confirming the fracture, the team said. It wasn’t immediately clear when the injury occurred, as Rondo played 40-plus minutes and finished the game. Surgery won’t be needed, the team said.

Following a roller coaster regular season in which he was in and out of the starting lineup and rotation at times, Rondo had been the leading figure in the Bulls’ two upset wins against the top-seeded Celtics to start the series. He averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists in the first two games.

Rondo’s absence will mean bigger roles for reserve point guards Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams. Grant had no playoff experience prior to this series, while Carter-Williams entered it with just six games under his belt. The Bulls could also turn more of the point guard duties over to All-Star wing Jimmy Butler, which they’ve often done late in games this season.