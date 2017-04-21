Chicago Cubs’ ‘Bryzzo’ Duo Takes Top Spots In MLB’s 20 Most Popular Jerseys List

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs’ “Bryzzo” duo has claimed the top two spots in the ranking of Major League Baseball’s most popular jerseys.

The league released its rankings of the top 20 most popular jerseys Friday, and Kris Bryant was first with Anthony Rizzo second.

The 2017 list revealed two trends: It’s the first time half of the players on the list are 25 or younger, andCubs players dominate the top of the list.

The Cubs took four of the top five spots, withBryant ranking first, Rizzo taking second, Javier Baez ranking fourth and Kyle Schwarber taking the fifth spot. Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw ranked third in the list.

The list, jointly announced by MLB and the MLB Players Association, is based on sales of Majestic jerseys at MLBShop.com between the 2016 World Series and 2017 Opening Day.

This isn’t a first for Bryant, as his No. 17 jersey has been the top seller since his rookie year in the 2015 season. Since then, he has won the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award. Following behind is Rizzo, Bryant’s “business partner” in the popular MLB “Bryzzo Souvenir Company” commercials, proving that is really has been a good year for sales.

The average age of the players on the 2017 list is younger than any previous list’s average age, according to the MLB. The Cubs’ Bryant, Baez and Schwarber are three of 10 players who are ages 25 years or younger who made 2017 list.

Baez and Schwarber are also two of six new players to make the top 20 list. Other MLB players making the list for the first time include Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (No. 7), Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (No. 9), Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts (no. 14) and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (No. 16).

Players from 14 teams make up the top 20 list, including nine infielders, five outfielders, three catchers and three pitchers.

Check out the full list below:

1. Kris Bryant, Cubs

2. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

3. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

4. Javier Baez, Cubs

5. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

6. Noah Syndergaard, Mets

7. Corey Seager, Dodgers

8. Buster Posey, Giants

9. Gary Sanchez, Yankees

10. Mike Trout, Angels

11. Yadier Molina, Cardinals

12. Madison Bumgarner, Giants

13. Yoenis Cespedes, Mets

14. Mookie Betts, Red Sox

15. Bryce Harper, Nationals

16. Francisco Lindor, Indians

17. Freddie Freeman, Braves

18. Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox

19. Jose Altuve, Astros

20. Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays