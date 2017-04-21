Levine: Luis Robert A Key Target In White Sox’s Rebuilding Plan

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Beginning with the trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton last December, the White Sox embarked on a rebuild with an eye on acquiring a new base of young talent to build around, acquiring a combined seven prospects on those two deals. Adding on will be done with other trades and international free-agent signings.

One high-profile player on the mind of the White Sox is Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, who has been cleared by MLB as a free agent and will be eligible to sign as soon as May 20. The 19-year-old Robert is being pursued by a number of teams, and the White Sox are in on the bidding big time. Chicago will put a full-court press on Robert when the club works him out in the next week to 10 days.

The bidding procedures for Robert change after June 15. At that point, teams won’t be allowed to surpass the bonus pool amounts any longer.

Robert is considered by many to be the second-best international player who will be available, after Japanese pitcher/outfielder Shohei Otani, who should be posted to MLB in 2018. The White Sox have had long relationships with some of the best Cuban players who ever played in the big leagues. They traded for legend Minnie Minoso in 1951, thus beginning their Cuban connection. It has followed more recently with the signing of first baseman Jose Abreu ahead in late 2013 and the acquisition of infielder Yoan Moncada in the Sale trade with the Red Sox.

The teams that have the most international money to spend prior to June 15 are the White Sox, Astros, Padres, Athletics and Braves. Many believe the White Sox and Astros have the best chance of signing Robert. All of the teams previously mentioned will have private workouts for Robert in the Dominican Republic, where’s he’s currently training.

With five-tool potential, Robert is considered the equal of a top pick in the amateur draft in June.

“I know the organization is doing everything they can to acquire talent from any avenue,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “It happens to be right now, there are a couple of guys out there the whole world is looking at. I am sure we are one of them.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.