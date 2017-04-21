Chicago Leaders Call For A 30-Day Moratorium On Facebook Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago-area politicians and religious leaders are calling for a 30-day moratorium on Facebook Live.
Father Michael Pfleger and the Reverend Jesse Jackson joined Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin in calling for a 30-day moratorium on Facebook Live to give Facebook a chance to put in a method to let people notify Facebook about violent or inappropriate live feeds, so they can be shut down if necessary. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“We’ve has too many instances of individuals who have Facebook lived murders, rapes, assaults, suicides,” Pfleger said. “All of these things are beneath our dignity level.”
While the recent murder of a Cleveland man on Facebook Live helped prompt this latest call, Boykin said violence on Facebook Live and other social media is an ongoing problem.
“What we’ve asked Facebook to do is put in an emergency button on their platform that will get these videos immediately to the front of the line,” Boykin said.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has promised to find ways to deal with the violence on social media, but Boykin wants to see more concrete steps.