More Bickering Between Chicago, Feds Over Sanctuary City Status

CHICAGO (AP) –– Chicago-area officials are dismissing a Justice Department letter ordering it to comply with federal immigration enforcement or risk losing grant money.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel says “neither the facts nor the law” are on the department’s side.
Emanuel, a White House chief of staff in the Obama administration, has beefed up the city’s efforts to protect immigrants living in the country illegally, including establishing a legal fund with taxpayer money to help those facing deportation. Chicago has been a sanctuary city since the 1980s.
Both the city and county support legal efforts challenging Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities.
Frank Shuftan, a spokesman for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, says the county “complies with all applicable federal laws.”
He rejected the Trump administration’s statements linking crime and illegal immigration.
