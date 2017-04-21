Deadly Tornadoes Tore Through Chicago Area 50 Years Ago Today

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was 50 years ago today, a massive EF-4 tornado tore though the southwest suburbs, killing 33 people.
The storm formed in Palos Hills in Cook County and traveled through Oak Lawn and the South Side of Chicago.
A total of 33 people died, and 500 people were injured by this 200-yard-wide funnel that traveled 16 miles and caused over $50 million in damage.
Another EF-4 storm cut a 28 mile path from Cherry Valley, to Belvidere and Woodstock that same day.
A total of 24 people were killed and 500 injured.
Thirteen were killed and 300 injured as 12 buses were tossed around Belvidere High School at dismissal time.