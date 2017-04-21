Obama To Return To Chicago For First Post-White House Speech

CHICAGO (CBS) — In his first speech and first visit to Chicago since leaving the White House, former President Barack Obama will talk to students at the University of Chicago on Monday.
Obama’s office said he will hold “a conversation on community organizing and civic engagement” at the university where he was a constitutional law professor. Students from around the Chicago area have been invited to attend, and tickets for the speech are by invitation only.
Six young people will share the stage with him for the televised event. Tickets were given to students from the University of Chicago, Northwestern, Loyola, and Chicago State, as well as minority organizations.
“This event is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” an advisory said.
The former president got his start as a community organizer in Chicago before running for office, starting as a state lawmaker in the 1990s. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004, and made it to the White House only four years later.
The Obamas have been living in D.C. since he left the Oval Office, and have said they will live their while their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school. They still own a home in Kenwood, and are planning the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, but it’s unclear if they ever plan to move back to Chicago.