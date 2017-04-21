Police To Provide Update On Murder Of Bartender In Chesterton

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Chesterton, Indiana, planned to provide new information on the investigation into the murder of a bartender found stabbed outside the bar where she worked this week.
Nicole Gland, 24, was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car outside the Upper Deck Lounge in Chesterton around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Friends said she had left the bar around 3 a.m., after finishing her shift as a bartender.
An autopsy on Thursday determined Gland had been stabbed multiple times, according to the Porter County Coroner’s office. Her body also had clear signs of defensive wounds.
The murder is believed to be the first in town in about three years.
Chesterton police said they would provide an update on the case at a news conference Friday afternoon.