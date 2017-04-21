A New Treatment Center To Open In Elk Grove, With One Focus On OCD Patients

CHICAGO (CBS) — Anxiety disorders and addictions will be the focus of a new treatment center opening Monday in Elk Grove Village, after a $5-million renovation of the building that was home to the Alexian Brothers.

Some of the pictures on the walls are intentionally askew.

Why?

Some of the patients at the new Foglia Family Foundation Residential Treatment Center will be dealing with obsessive compulsive disorder. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

The head of the center, Dr. Patrick McGrath, said they had the OCD patients in mind when the pictures were placed on the wall and the books were placed on the shelves.

“They’re already messed up. Some are standing up. Some are laying down. They’re in all different sizes and various orders. They are not by alphabet and they are not by size or anything. That’s purposely that way,” Dr. McGrath said.

Of course, OCD patients will want to bring some order to the shelves.

“You know what, maybe they will. But by the time they leave here, I’m going to ask them to put it back the way that it was,” Dr. McGrath said. “And what a great leaving present that will be, that they’re like, OK, you’re right. I’m going to put it back the way that it was. And I’m going to walk out and I’m going to be okay with it.”

WBBM: For the next person? For the next patient, right?

“Yeah.”

Patients will stay at the facility for three to six weeks, doing intensive daily therapy.

The facility is located at 801 Gloucester Drive, Elk Grove Village, near the Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center. The treatment center’s number: 855-383-2224.