Waukegan Superintendent Receives Substantial Raise After Less Than A Year

CHICAGO (CBS) – It didn’t take long for the new superintendent of Waukegan School District 60 to get her first raise.
After less than a year on the job, the Superintendent Theresa Plascencia is getting a substantial raise immediately, set raises moving forward and other perks.
The District 60 board voted 6-1 to give Plascencia a $25,000 raise, boosting her yearly pay to $235,000 – a 12 percent increase. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“The Superintendent renegotiated her contract. She sat down with the board and they in talks, hammered out a new contract that is going to extend her time here in Waukegan,” said District 60 Chief of Staff, Nick Alajackis.
The new contract also guarantees 4 percent raises, as long as Plascencia receives positive evaluations from the school board, “instead of the previous language that ensured her raises at least on par with what other administrators receive,” a release said.
Alajackis said the board is happy with many aspects of Plascencia’s performance, including quick resolution of a teacher contract.
But board member June Maguire voted no, saying in her 36 years on the board no superintendent asked for so much so quickly. Plascencia officially took over as Superintendent of District 60 in July, after spending a few months shadowing with retiring Superintendent Donaldo Batiste and meeting staff.
Maguire’s retiring at the end of the month.