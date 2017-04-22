3 Killed, 24 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and at least 24 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The violence brought the city’s toll to 969 people shot, 166 fatally, since the start of the year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The latest killing happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood when an unknown male walked up to a 26-year-old man in the 2800 block of East 76th Street and fired shots, striking the man in the left eye and lower back before running away, according to Chicago Police. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Friday found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a parked SUV in the 5900 block of South Paulina in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was dead at the scene, police said.

The weekend’s first homicide happened about 7 p.m. Friday in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. A male of unknown age and a 25-year-old man were inside a building in the 6500 block of South King Drive when they were shot, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the male died of a gunshot wound to the back. The 25-year-old was listed in good condition.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. A 19-year-old man was driving south in the 8200 block of South Damen when someone in a black SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the face and left leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than an hour earlier, a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting about three blocks north. He was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Damen when another male walked up and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the left shoulder and also had his condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

At least 21 other people were wounded in shootings across the city between 7 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 43 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)