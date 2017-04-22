3 Men Hospitalized From Elevated Levels Of Carbon Monoxide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A near West Side mid-rise condo building was evacuated and three people were hospitalized after running a gas powered engine indoors.
The Fire Department found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the condo building, located at the corner of Adams and Racine, and higher levels in the parking garage, where three workers were using a pressure washer with a gas engine.
Not a good idea, according to 1st district Deputy Fire Chief Barry Garr.
“One would assume that was common knowledge but, yes, that would be the lesson to learn here. Anything gas powered indoors without the proper ventilation is definitely not something we want to do.”
Garr said the workers thought they had the proper ventilation with the overhead doors open, but they needed more.
The workers walked out on their own but had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and, therefore, were taken to hospitals as a precaution.
Building residents were evacuated while the air was cleared.