After ‘Complete Failure,’ Stan Bowman Vows Changes Coming For Blackhawks

(CBS) Still stunned from the Blackhawks being swept out of the first round by the Predators, general manager Stan Bowman took accountability while expressing his frustration.

Bowman spoke to the media on Saturday at the United Center as his Blackhawks moved early into the offseason. After earning 109 points and the top seed in the Western Conference, expectations were very high.

Now, Bowman promises change. He conveyed his thoughts in a lengthy opening statement for reporters.

“I’m completely disappointed,” Bowman said. “It’s unacceptable to be where we are today. I’m frustrated, I’m angry This was a tough loss for us all to take. Standing here April 22nd is not the way we expected our season to end. It’s a complete failure when you measure it against the expectations we have for ourselves. We did not come even close to reaching the standard that we’e set over the years here, and that’s unacceptable.

“Any successes that we did experience this year are complete overshadowed by the abrupt ending to our season. it’s not close to good enough for anybody, and I think it’s time like now to take a look in the mirror and face facts. When you do that, you look at accountability, and that starts with me. I need to be better, there’s no doubt about it. I’m going to take a look at all things, and I can promise you I will be better. Top to bottom, we need more.

“This is unacceptable to be where we are today. There will be change moving forward. Change comes in many different ways. So, the specifics of how we’re going to change things into next year are not really meant for this forum. But I can promise you we need to be better. Joel (Quenneville) is our head coach. He will continue to be our head coach. And Joel and I are going to work together to make sure this never happens again.”

Change will be difficult for Bowman, given that many of his players are locked into lengthy contracts. The Blackhawks have made a living working around the salary cap and keeping their core intact.

Bowman faces a busy, important task as he moves beyond this disappointing finish and into a new season.