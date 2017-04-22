CHICAGO (CBS) — A large crowd gathered downtown Saturday morning for Chicago’s “March for Science.”

The day kicked off around 10 a.m. in Grant Park with speeches from several prominent Chicago-land scientists. Following that, participants marched down Columbus Driver to the Field Museum, where more than 50 science-related non-profits and research groups were set up for a three-hour expo.

Chicago Police said more than 40,000 participated.

Chicago joins more than 600 worldwide demonstrations that aim to defend scientific work from attacks such as U.S. government budget cuts.

“In the last few months, a lot of the scientific community has felt like they maybe do need to start taking a stand. Science has always strived to remain non-political, non-partisan — and we’re still striving for that,” said Liz Homsey, a co-organizer. “Every single scientist at this event feels that it is much more pro science than anti anything.”

Scientists and their supporters say they’re worried about political involvement in science that rejects, for instance, climate change and the safety of vaccines. Activists say the immigration policies of the Trump Administration could keep some foreign scientists from working in the United States.

Saturday’s march purposely coincides with Earth Day, which, organizers say, combines several environmental events in the city.

Chicago Police request that those not already at the event, please not join, due to high congestion.

March for Science crowd as seen from Chopper 2. Tune in to @cbschicago at 5 p.m. for details #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/vooiceOFti — Damara Anderson (@DAndersonCBS2) April 22, 2017

