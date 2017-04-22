Cubs Option Tommy La Stella To Triple-A

(CBS) The Cubs have activated infielder Tommy La Stella from the bereavement list and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa, a move made official on Saturday morning.
La Stella has played in six games this season, all coming off the bench as a pinch hitter. He was 1-for-4 with a hit and two walks.
Ever since spring training, the Cubs had been faced with a decision between La Stella or outfielder Matt Sczcur. An injury to reliever Brian Duensing allowed the team to keep both on the roster to this point, and then each remained when Carl Edwards Jr. and La Stella went to the bereavement list on consecutive windows. Sczcur is out of minor-league options.
La Stella last season went AWOL for three weeks after being sent to Triple-A in a tight roster spot. It’s expected he joins the Iowa Cubs on Saturday.