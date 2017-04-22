White Sox Activate Mike Pelfrey, Geovany Soto; Move Charlie Tilson To 60-Day DL

(CBS) The White Sox have a new starter entering the fold, purchasing the contract of Mike Pelfrey. He will start Saturday night against the Indians.
Additionally, the White Sox activated catcher Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list and moved outfielder Charlie Tilson to the 60-day disabled list. The team last night placed pitcher James Shields on the 10-day disabled list.
Pelfrey, 33, was signed as a free agent on April 5. He was 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA in two starts with Triple-A Charlotte. In his career, Pelfrey boasts a 4.57 ERA.
Soto landed on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. Tilson has a stress reaction in his right foot.
The White Sox and Indians play Saturday night at 6:10 at Guaranteed Rate Field.