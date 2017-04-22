White Sox Notes: Shields To The DL, Renteria Looks To Get Bats Going

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — This was not an easy decision for White Sox starter James Shields. Going on the disabled list, for some players. is a common enough event.

Not for Shields, who was shelved with a strained right lat on Friday night. This is the first time he has been placed on the DL. Shields had never missed a start during his 12-year big league career.”

“It is a very mild strain,” said the 35-year-old pitcher. “It’s nothing crazy. I tried to pitch through it but something didn’t feel right.

“This is my first time ever on the DL. I have posted every start of my career. This is a rough one for me. I guess sometimes you have to go through that.”

The veteran pitcher hopes to be back after missing only a couple of starts. He said he will just do nothing for a few days and let the hot area of his shoulder cool down.

—

The White Sox offense has gone through some tough times during the first 15 games of the season. The South Siders have averaged 3.3 runs per game. Winning games has centered around outstanding pitching performances.

The team has gotten little production from the middle of the batting order. The club took extra batting practice on Saturday before the game with the Indians.

This is something they routinely do both home and away.

“Ultimately, we have to make sure our approach is good,” said Rick Renteria. “Truthfully, you are going to have to beat (top pitchers) if you are going to compete in any division of any league. I am not too concerned about it because it is early in the season. If I thought our approaches were bad, I would be a little more concerned. We hopefully will be a club that continues to battle and fight our way through it.”

—

Jermaine Dye, MVP of the 2005 World Series, was back at the ballpark Saturday to promote his golf event for a disfigured children coming up in June.

Dye lives in San Diego and got involved with the University of Chicago’s Comer children’s hospital raising money for this cause.

“I have this golf event in June for the ‘Fresh Start Caring for Kids Foundation,” Dye said. “Children that are born with deformities of any kind fall under this umbrella. We have teamed up with Comer’s Children’s Hospital. The doctors donate O-R rooms and their time to give kids a second chance in life. As a foundation, we must raise money for all the ancillary things.”

This is the event’s third year in Chicago and Dye is the host. It will be at the Glen Club in Glenview on June 12th.

Dye is not involved in baseball right now. As a matter of fact, he doesn’t watch much baseball either.

“It has always been hard for me to watch,” Dye confessed. “To me, watching it on TV is boring. I try to flip back and forth. I will definitely watch the (White Sox) and see what is going on. For me, it’s more fun to come out to the ballpark. Being involved with the atmosphere makes it fun. Even when I played, baseball was boring on TV.”

