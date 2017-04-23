1 Injured In Fall From Porch That Collapsed In Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was seriously injured in a fall from a porch that collapsed Sunday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.
The porch collapsed in the 5800 block of North Winthrop, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One person, whose age and gender was unknown, was taken in serious condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.
Whether the porch partially or completely collapsed, as well as the distance the person fell, was unknown, according to the fire department.
