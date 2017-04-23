Evanston Man Killed, 5 Injured In North Chicago Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston man was killed and five other people were injured in a crash early Friday in north suburban North Chicago.
The crash happened at 1:58 a.m. on U.S. 41 north of Casimir Pulaski Drive, according to North Chicago police.
Eric Britton, 39, of Evanston, was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. Preliminary autopsy results Friday morning determined he died from multiple traumatic injuries from the crash.
Police said five other people were also taken to Condell Medical Center, but additional details were not provided.
All lanes of U.S. 41 were closed in the area after the crash, police said. The Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting North Chicago police with the investigation.
