Glass Slipper Project Helps Make Prom Dreams Come True

CHICAGO (CBS) — As they have for almost 20 years, volunteers at the Glass Slipper Project helped hundreds of local high school Cinderellas get ready for their proms on Saturday.
One mom says it’s not always a joy to shop with her daughter, but this time, the senior at Perspectives Charter was able to pick out a red layered dress for next month’s prom.
“Love, love, love. You get a personal shopper; they bring you in, try dresses, alterations on sight.”
The alteration room at Price Elementary School at North Kenwood is a buzz of activity, led by a woman named Tina.
Tina has done this for the last 15 years and said she looks forward to catching up with her fellow volunteer tailors and helping to transform the girls.
“They always feel pretty, but then when it’s fitted to them, it’s just smiles. And you see a lot of these girls suddenly stand up straighter.”
Organizers expect to outfit another 700 girls next Saturday with donated dresses, shoes, jewelry, purses and makeup.