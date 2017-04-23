Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics Past Bulls In Game 4, Evening Series 2-2

(CBS) It’s now a best-of-three series.
The top-seeded Boston Celtics earned a 104-95 win against the Bulls in Game 4 at the United Center on Sunday evening, evening the first-round series at 2-2 after surprisingly losing the first two at home. The star of the pivotal contest was Isaiah Thomas, who scored a game-high 33 points and was at his best when Boston needed him the most.
After trailing by 20 early in the second quarter, the Bulls rallied to take a 65-63 lead in the middle of the third. Thomas responded by leading a game-changing 16-5 run in which he scored 10 points and assisted on the other three scores in the final five minutes of the quarter.
Jimmy Butler led Chicago with 33 points and nine assists.
Game 5 is Wednesday night in Boston.