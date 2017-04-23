Levine: Derek Holland Backs Response From White Sox Bats

By Bruce Levine–

The sample size of 16 games or 10 percent of the baseball season is hardly conclusive when breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of a major league club.

As the Chicago White Sox opened the year, pitching rather than offense appeared to be the strongest asset available to new manager Rick Renteria.

With a three-run first inning on Sunday, the White Sox finally were able to put consecutive shutout losses behind them. Derek Holland and the bullpen did the rest of the heavy lifting in the 6-2 victory over the Indians.

Having run into some dominant right-handed pitching had not helped the psyche of this club. The hitters have been punchless after you moved past Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson.

Garcia and Davidson had combined for six home runs and 23 RBI. Their OPS was 1.017. The slippery slope down the roll call after those two young sluggers was steep. The rest of the 25-man roster totaled 25 RBI before Sunday. The entire team has seven home runs, while Garcia and Davidson have three each.

Manager Rick Renteria answered questions on Sunday about the team’s offensive woes. His team had run into the buzzsaws of Cory Kluber and Carlos Carasco in the first two games against the this weekend’s series with the Indians.

“There has been a combination of two things going on,” Renteria said. “They have been pitching very well. We also must understand that we left spring training with a particular mindset. We had an approach and a way to prepare.

“When you get to battling against really good pitching, the one thing you must have in the end is a pretty solid two-strike approach. Once the pitchers start attacking and doing what they want to do, you basically have to defend yourself.”

The White Sox top and middle of the order had been unproductive. Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier were good for a combined one home run and seven RBIs entering Sunday.

Don’t blame them alone for the lack of pop in the order. The team has walked an average of 2.2 times a game. Tyler Saladino leads the team with seven walks the others combined for 28.

“We need to get back to that two-strike approach that we began to develop in spring training,” Renteria said. “The thing is you have to keep them from beating themselves up. They want to perform. They want to do well. Trying harder will not make it better. You must refocus and try to relax a little bit.”

Renteria has pushed his message of positive reinforcement to his troops before and after games. He is not afraid of pointing out the positive after a loss in order to set a good tone leaving the ballpark and moving into the next workday.

“He is really good at understanding what we are doing and coaching us through things.” Saladino said about his manager. “He really understands us as a unit and as individuals. Ricky is really big in the process. When we are not hitting, that is just a part of the game for him. We are trying to go out and play perfect baseball every day. That is one of the main things he tries to impart to us.”

The top of the batting order was dealing with some of its own problems. Saladino had a decent .353 on-base percentage despite striking out in four straight at-bats after his first-inning single. Anderson had an OPS of .457 included only two walks so far this season. He was looking to improve those numbers.

The White Sox shortstop was on base three times on Sunday, which bodes well for the team going forward.

“I am not too worried about Timmy,” said Renteria. “He always puts the bat on the ball. Over the last few days, he has looked more in sync. He is slowing it down a bit and finding his rhythm and timing.”

