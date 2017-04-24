Bears Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Today

(CBS) Bears single-game tickets for the 2017 season go on sale Monday at 11 a.m.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and can be acquired by phone at (800) 745-3000 or (800) 943-4327 for the hearing impaired. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $77 to $614, the team said.
Ticket limits will vary by game.
The Bears host the Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Lions, Packers, Vikings, Steelers and 49ers at Soldier Field in the regular season. The Broncos and Browns visit for the preseason.