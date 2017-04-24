Bernstein: Fred Hoiberg Is Trying Phil Jackson’s Old Trick

By Dan Bernstein–

(CBS) I knew Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg’s complaint Sunday night reminded me of something, when he lamented Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas’s ability to skirt the letter of NBA rule by seeming to carry the ball more than some may.

“When you’re allowed to discontinue your dribble on every possession, he’s impossible to guard,” Hoiberg said after his Bulls lost 104-95 in Game 4 at the United Center. “When you’re able to put your hand under the ball and take two or three steps and put it back down, it’s impossible to guard him in those situations.”

Not to mention that Thomas is insanely quick, tough and instinctive, while someone on an NBA floor now carries the ball, technically, in every possession of every game.

But Hoiberg is acting out of desperation, trying to work the officials because his players can’t stop the engine that has powered Boston back to even in the series and back to home-court advantage for what is now a best-of-three.

I recalled Phil Jackson doing the same back in 1997, before the Bulls were set to face the Jazz in the NBA Finals, and found the quote in a New York Times story. Asked about Utah’s signature offensive play run by Karl Malone and John Stockton, Jackson responded: “Why is their pick-and-roll so good? First of all, I think Malone sets a very solid pick. Secondly, Stockton has the ability to carry the ball and get away with it, and discontinue his dribble.”

Other Bulls echoed that line about Stockton at the time, that because of his carrying any dribble could be turned into a one-handed pass, because he was allowed to put his hand under and behind the ball. Jackson would also whine about how Allen Iverson was officiated, for the same reasons.

And it never mattered, just as it won’t this now, two decades later. If only Hoiberg had Michael Jordan.

