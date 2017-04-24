7 Killed, 31 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were killed and at least 31 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The violence brought the city’s toll to at least 980 people shot, 170 fatally, since the start of the year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. Isaiah Erasmo Sanchez, 19, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 800 block of North Sacramento when someone fired shots from a vehicle that was following, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Sanchez suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m. He lived in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 15 minutes earlier, 22-year-old Santwon D. Mobley was gunned down in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, authorities said. He was getting out of a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 200 block of West 61st Place when someone shot him in the hip and head from an approaching white SUV. Mobley, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:59 p.m.

About 1:05 p.m. Sunday, one man was killed and another wounded in a Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. They were in a vehicle at 97th and Yale when someone approached and opened fire. A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released. A 24-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

A 30-year-old man was shot to death about 30 minutes earlier in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood. Ryan D. Thornton was sitting in a vehicle at 12:33 p.m. in the 400 block of East Garfield when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, authorities said. Thornton was shot in the left cheek, left hip and left side of his body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2 p.m. He lived in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a male walked up to 26-year-old Fredrick Stewart in the 2800 block of East 76th Street in the South Shore neighborhood and fired shots, striking him in the left eye and lower back before running away, authorities said. Stewart, whose home address was unknown, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

Another man was shot to death about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Officers responding to a shooting found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a parked SUV in the 5900 block of South Paulina. He was dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been been released.

The weekend’s first homicide happened about 7 p.m. Friday in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. A male and a 25-year-old man were inside a building in the 6500 block of South King Drive when they were both shot, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the male, who has not been identified, died of a gunshot wound to the back. The 25-year-old was listed in good condition.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. A 19-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 81st Street when someone shot her multiple times from a passing black van, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to her feet and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

At least 28 other people were wounded in shootings across the city between 7 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 43 others were wounded in Chicago shootings.