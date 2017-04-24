Couple Robbed At Gunpoint In Humboldt Park

(CBS) – A couple walking home from a bar were robbed at gunpoint.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports from the 1600 block of North Rockwell in Humboldt Park, where the crime occurred.

The couple was traumatized by the robbery, but they are counting their blessings it wasn’t worse.

It happened 4 a.m. Sunday near Maplewood Park.

In a Facebook post warning others of the attack, the woman wrote: “One male had a gun to my head threatening to rape me while another one had a gun to his. At that moment I thought my life was going to be over.”

Some who live in the area are shocked by the crime.

“It’s really crazy. I wouldn’t think that this close proximity to our house that something like that would happen,” Jason Trout says.

Others, like Avery Farmer, who grew up in the neighborhood, say they’re not surprised crime is popping up in the area.

“It’s everywhere in this city,” he says.

Farmer says he was also robbed at gunpoint five years ago in a different neighborhood.

“First instinct was to run, but what if I did, you know? He took my money and my phone and stuff,” he says.

Farmer says the robbery made him more aware of his surroundings, which is something the victim of this robbery encouraged others to be too: “I am counting my blessings that we are both alive and unharmed. Do not walk alone at night and please be aware of your surroundings.”

There is only a vague description of the suspects.

The robbers got away with the victim’s belongings. No one is in custody.