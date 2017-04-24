Man Charged With Fatal Shooting On Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man charged in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chinatown has been ordered held without bond.

Jeremiah M. Holt faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Illinois State Police.

On Saturday, Judge Peggy Chiampas ordered him held at Cook County Jail without bond, court records show.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Holt got out of a vehicle on the Chinatown feeder ramp off Interstate 90/94 and fired into another vehicle on the ramp, state police said.

Jeremy Scullark, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:24 p.m., and another man in his vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found that Scullark died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Holt ran off and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, state police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While pursuing Holt, Chicago Police officers driving north on Shields Avenue with lights and sirens activated collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on 31st Street, Chicago Police said. The squad car then ricocheted into another vehicle that was westbound on 31st, while the eastbound vehicle crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles.

Two officers were taken to a hospital, where one was listed in serious condition and the other was in good condition, police said. A 39-year-old woman that was in the eastbound vehicle and a 55-year-old man from the westbound vehicle were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said none of the injuries suffered in the crash were thought to be life-threatening.

Other Chicago Police officers apprehended Holt after the crash and he was turned over to state police, Guglielmi said.

Holt, who lives in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, was due back in court on Monday, court records show.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.

