Durbin: Chicago Should Remain Sanctuary For Undocumented Immigrants

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Justice Department has threatened to yank federal funding from Chicago and other sanctuary cities as long as they remain sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants.
On CNN, Sen. Dick Durbin said police departments are not in favor of what the Trump Administration is calling for. He says it would impact the kind of information police get to keep the public safe.
“We have an important responsibility in Chicago and in every other city to keep people safe and we are not going to turn our local police departments into immigration officials,” he said.
Sen. Durbin also blasts the President’s demand for border wall money to be included in any emergency spending bill considered this week on Capitol Hill.