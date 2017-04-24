Report: Northwestern, Chris Collins Reach Deal On Contract Extension

(CBS) Northwestern and basketball coach Chris Collins have reached a “lengthy” contract extension after the Wildcats’ historic season, ESPN.com reported late Monday afternoon.
The length and terms of the deal weren’t immediately known. The news come just a month after Collins directed the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament berth in school history. Northwestern defeated Vanderbilt in its opener before falling to top-seeded and eventual national runner-up Gonzaga in the second round.
Shortly after Northwestern was eliminated, Collins expressed a desire to remain at the school for a long time in an interview on 670 The Score.
“I love Northwestern,” Collins said. “I have no plans on wanting to leave Northwestern.
“My plan is to be here. This is home for me. I grew up in the Chicago area. I love what we’re doing. I love the people I work for. Hopefully that’s something (an extension) that we can get done and keep me here for a long time.”
The Wildcats went 24-12 last season. In four seasons at Northwestern, Collins is 133-73.